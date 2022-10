Play the steel pans on your Android tablet!

This steel pan trainer is meant for use on a tablet; although it works on some phones, the layout is very small.

Note: the highest note on the tenor pan does not sound on a Google Nexus 7, but does on some other tablets.

You may need to use headphones, as the notes are quiet.

Please email me at don.dev.acct@gmail.com if you find any problems.