Domino Fit is a new dominoes deluxe free game with dominoes and the classic puzzle style!
Super easy to learn but take days to become a pro.
A proud member of classic board games with HD graphic even to the dot.
Features:
- 3 unique game modes: Classic, Following, Master.
- Real-life graphic style brings the most pleasant feel to play.
- Universal leaderboard.
Now start matching some dominos and get the highest score!