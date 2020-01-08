X

Dominick's Pizza - MD for iOS

Download the App for delicious deals from Dominicks Pizza any way you slice it! With locations in Parkville, Perry Hall and Lutherville, Maryland, there is a Dominicks close to your home, favorite shopping area or office. Scroll through for a full menu of pizza, subs, ribs, pasta, wings, sides, desserts and soft drinks available for carryout, delivery and catering. Of course, youre welcome to hang out at the counter for a quick lunch, too! Tap the App for amenities like:

Easy online ordering with our mobile App (delivery, carryout and catering available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The App is FREE and puts Dominicks yummy specials right at your fingertips, so plan your next pizza party, pack up a picnic, tailgate all year and more from these pizza houses just north of Baltimore.

