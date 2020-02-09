X

Domination is a game that is a bit like the well known board game based on strategy and risk. It lets you play online, has many game options and includes hundreds of maps.

Now available in 17 languages: Catalan, German, Chinese, Finnish, Ukrainian, Galician, Dutch, Polish, English, French, Serbian, Turkish, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish.

NO ADS! Licensed under GPL, full source code and PC/Mac versions of the game available from http://domination.sf.net/

Internet access is needed for downloading extra maps and online play, but is not needed for a single-player or hot-seat game.

Italian game option gives you a maximum of 3 dice to defend, otherwise you have a maximum of 2 for defense.

"Domination helps keep me sane" -John

If you find a bug or problem please use the 'Send Email to Developer' function on Google Play, that way I will be able to ask you for more information and be able to get the problem fixed quickly. The kind of information I normally need is what map,game mode,cards mode,start mode did you create the game with.

The AI does not cheat with better dice, the project is open source, the code has been reviewed by many people and they all agree the dice are completely random for all players, the game engine does not know if its a human playing or AI when the dice are rolled. sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not, just like with real dice.

