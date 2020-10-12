Join or Sign In

Dolphin Evolution | Idle Tap Mystery Fish Game for iOS

By Nishita Shah Free

Developer's Description

By Nishita Shah

Dolphin is so little cute creature and the most gentle animal.

One day, some scientific experiments made those Dolphins start to mutate.

Would you like to know what mutations happened to them?

Combine Dolphins to evolve them and discover their most strange, fantastic and visionary forms!

You have never seen so many mutations and crazy features on other games!

INSTRUCTIONS

Put same type Dolphins together to mutate new creatures

Dolphins poop can become coins and your money gets accumulated

Use Dolphins coins to buy new animals and new upgrades

You can also tap the Dolphins to make more coins

More features can make the mutations more fun

FEATURES

There are more than 30 Dolphins for you to discover

This game is a similar game with alpaca evolution but more fun

Different endings and possibility: find your own Dolphin world to be special one than others

Poop, get coins. repeat and you will love it.

This is a simulator Dolphin world, think you are one Dolphin or the god of Dolphins.

Disclaimer: Although this Game is free to play, some content can be purchased for real money in game. If you do not want to use these features, please turn off in-app purchases in your device's settings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
