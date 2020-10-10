Join or Sign In

Dolny Slask _VR for iOS

By Giant Lazer Free

Lower Silesia_VR are 25 facilities from the entire region in form of an interactive walk in virtual reality. You can visit the laboratories of the Wroclaw Research Centre EIT+ and see how lasers work, what epitaxy is about, or how an electron microscope looks like. See the experimental facility of the Wroclaw Technology Park. Learn how physicians are educated in the modern Centre of Medical Simulation, or what an surgery room of the Department of Cardiac Surgery looks like. This, and many more fascinating facilities await your visit in our application.

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

