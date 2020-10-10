Lower Silesia_VR are 25 facilities from the entire region in form of an interactive walk in virtual reality. You can visit the laboratories of the Wroclaw Research Centre EIT+ and see how lasers work, what epitaxy is about, or how an electron microscope looks like. See the experimental facility of the Wroclaw Technology Park. Learn how physicians are educated in the modern Centre of Medical Simulation, or what an surgery room of the Department of Cardiac Surgery looks like. This, and many more fascinating facilities await your visit in our application.