No Login Required

Internet Not Required

Ad-Free experience

Designed by busy parents, for busy parents, Doggy Time offers a simple, streamlined way to track your dog and puppies daily habits, training & health. Doggy Time is a daily activity tracker, dog training assistant, log and diary.

Doggy Time makes it simple to track all of your dog's important information for yourself, the vet and other care givers. Share all the exciting milestones of your dog's development with friends and family. Doggy Time handles all the details so you never have to take significant time away from the joys of having a dog or a puppy.

Create reminders and alerts for daily, weekly and one time events.

Track Meals:

- drink

- eat

- treats

Track Outdoor Activities:

- walks, runs

- pees and poops for potty training

- playtime

- dog/puppy training

Track Dog Care:

- grooming

- cleaning

- medication

- vaccination

- weight

- height

- temperature

- medical conditions

Track Other activities:

- crate, house

- sleep time

Data Sync and Auto Backup:

- Works with iCloud or Dropbox for secure, cloud-based auto backup

- Sync data among multiple devices for all caregivers or easy sharing of your dogs progress with others

- Clone data to another device using AirDrop for a fast transfer that doesnt eat up your data plan