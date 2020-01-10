Install the Dogecoin Wallet for easy and secure transactions and storage. Track the price of the coin, convert it to any cryptocurrency, and keep your money safe even if you forget your private keys or lose your phone.

The Dogecoin wallet powered by Freewallet combines all of the best features of blockchain wallets. It is the most suitable, free app for any user, regardless of whether they are an experienced miner, crypto newbie or trader.

Outstanding security

Dogecoin wallet is a digital hosted storage, which will give your assets the highest level of security available. Your DOGE will be safe even if you lose your phone, as you can lock your account and retrieve your password.

Security features include:

PIN code lock.

2-factor authentication.

Fingerprint Login.

Email confirmation for each transaction.

In addition to protecting user accounts, Freewallet protects its own vault. A majority protected coins are stored offline in cold storage, ensuring their safekeeping.

Exchange functions and converter

Users can refill their balance with almost any cryptocurrency and send it to almost any altcoin address. Transactions between users are free. In case you have a finger in trading, you can use integrated cryptocurrency exchange to convert DOGE to almost any other coin.

Easy and comfortable to use

Dogecoin Wallet is a completely free App with a friendly and beautiful interface. Download the app and login with your Email, Facebook, Google or mobile phone number. Share your address via Twitter, Facebook, email, etc. Track Dogecoin real-time price charts and your balance in fiat currencies, check users transaction details via direct links to DOGE block explorers.

Excellent Support

Dogecoin wallet is supported by 24/7 customer service. The app is available in a number of different languages, including Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Russian, and many more.

About Company

Freewallet has been a mainstay of the cryptocurrency community since 2016. It features more than 30+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Doge coin, Monero, and Bytecoin.

About Coin

Dogecoin is cryptocurrency based on Litecoin and named after the popular internet-meme Doge. Despite its whimsical origin, Dogecoin quickly developed a strong online community, which helped to raise money for various humanitarian and special interest projects. As of November 2018, coin is in top 30 of cryptocurrencies with the biggest market capitalization.