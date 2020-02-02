X

DogMoji - dog emoji & stickers keyboard app for iOS

DogMoji is the #1 Emoji app for all the dog lovers around the world! Celebrate your everyday life, make your conversations more exciting with DogMoji!

Features:

Brilliant high definition graphics, designed for everyone.

iMessage friendly customization.

Ideal for Facebook Messenger app.

Regular updates, new designs with every update.

No hidden charge, pay once and enjoy DogMoji for a lifetime.

Keyboard Full Access Clarification:

Access must be manually granted after keyboard is added. We DO NOT collect or track any information such as keystrokes or credit card information. We aren't able to view or track what our users type in their keyboard. Allowing full access is simply a technical requirement to be able to paste emojis directly from your keyboard into messaging apps.

Follow us on Instagram @knightriders_inc to get instant updates on our apps! Follow us on Facebook for exclusive promo codes and giveaways! Feel free to ask any query on our dedicated Facebook page. We would love to hear from you & appreciate your suggestions.

Copyright 2017 Knightriders Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What's new in version

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
