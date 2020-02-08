X

We're absolutely crazy about dogs! Being dog parents ourselves, we know that adopting a fluffy friend is a life-changing experience. DogHero's mission is to make it easier in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

DogHero accepts less than 20% of potential sitters more than 98% of their reviews are 5-stars

Boarding: your dog will feel at home! Dog guests can sleep in the couch or bed, if they're are used to it. The belly-rubbing, meal time and playing routine is kept. Our hosts send you photos and videos all day.

Dog walking: you can keep track of the walk in real time throught the app (service available in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro).

DogHero refund health expenses during the boarding and offer support for every need before, during and after the boarding.

In DogHero app you:

Find 5-star dog hosts and walkers

Keep track of your dog throught the app

Have vet guarantee: in case your dog feels sick, DogHero refund health expenses

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

