Dog Whistle & Training - Free Sound Trainer App for iOS

By iGreenEarth Free

Developer's Description

By iGreenEarth

Train your dog to come at the sound of a whistle! Or annoy your friends and family with the high frequency sounds! :)

Grab a handful of dog treats along with this dog whistle app and you'll have your dog coming at your beckon whistle like a champ in no time! Easy to use dog training guide and instructions make it simple and fun for you and your dog. Includes a range of high frequency noises that are both audible and inaudible to the the human ear according to your preference. The sound of the whistle will carry much farther than your voice so no more shouting to have your dog come back at the dog park.

After your dog has learned to come in response to the whistle you can use the same techniques to add in other commands if you would like. In time with the proper training, your dog will the love the sound of the whistle as much as the sound of a can of treats being opened! Happy dog training! We also added a soundboard of fun whistles to play with your dog in case it decides it doesn't want to be trained! :)

Get the best dog whistle app! Your dog will thank you! WOOF!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
