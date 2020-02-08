X

Dog Training & Tricks for Android

Dog training is the most important for your dog.

Teaching your dog basic obedience will make your household a more pleasant place for all.

You can check out the top dog training tips here!

House Training - Teach your new puppy or dog the rules of the house.

Potty Training - Set up boundaries for your dog so he won't soil the house.

Crate Training - Learn how to introduce your dog to a crate and how to use it as a training tool for your dog.

Behavior Training - Let your dog know if he is misbehaving and how to correct any misbehavior.

Commands - Basic commands such as sit, stay, and lie down.

Leash Training - Learn how to let your dog adjust to a leash, walk your dog and a few simple leash commands.

Tricks - Several tricks that you can teach your dog to perform.

Barking - Learn how to control your dog's barking.

It gives you information regarding How to Train a Dog....................Download it Now..!!

