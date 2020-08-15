Join or Sign In

Dog Trainer PRO Guide & Tools for iOS

By Mihai Ghiserel

Developer's Description

By Mihai Ghiserel

Dog Trainer PRO Guide & Tools includes everything you need to offer your dog professional training for FREE without spending any money on a coach.

Before you start off with the lessons, you can read the tips the app offers you, to make your dog's training a whole lot easier. After that you can start off with the easy lessons that every dog should know and work your way up to the tougher ones.

To aid the training, the app includes a professional Dog Whistle with adjustable frequency beyond human hearing, and a classic Dog Clicker that has been proven to work time and time again.

Enjoy the time with your new best friend!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

