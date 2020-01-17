If youre a dog person and think you know everything about mans best friend, your world is about to be rocked! Mix puppy breeds like youve never seen before and discover a whole new canine dimension that will leave you barking in such awe: the possibilities are much wow!

Dachshunds, beagles, corgies and retrievers are so last week. Evolved dogs should have an extra eye or two so they can watch over their human friends more efficiently, or a handy horn just in case they get into the odd bar skirmish with a mutant unicorn. Its your duty to let the dogs out and help them evolve!

DOGE FEATURES

Pantheon: a new place for supreme beings to look down on us mortals and laugh at our misery

Impostors: watch out for impostors trying to steal the spotlight from the puppies

HOW TO PLAY

Drag and drop similar puppies to create new mysterious doges

Use dog eggs to earn coins, buy new creatures and make even more money

Alternatively, fiercely tap a rabbit to make coins pop from their eggs

HIGHLIGHTS

Different stages and many dog species to discover

A mind-blowing story with surprising twists

The unexpected mix of alpaca-like evolution and incremental clicker games

Doodle-like illustrations

Various possible endings: find your destiny

No dogs were harmed in the making of this game, only developers

The dog days have just begun! Much fun such wow!

Disclaimer: While this App is completely free to play, some additional content can be purchased for real money in-game. If you do not want to use this feature, please turn off in-app purchases in your device's settings.

