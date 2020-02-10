Dog Cartoon Coloring Book | Coloring Free Games for Kids Boy and Girls reading and educational for toddlers by Kids Academy.

BENEFITS OF COLORING PAGES:

Theres a simple activity that helps children to develop cognitively, psychologically and creatively: coloring. They love to do it anyway, and it could lead to a healthier, happier life in adolescence and into adulthood. The following are some of the key benefits of coloring pages in kids psychology and development:

- Improves Motor Skills

- Prepares Them for School

- Stimulates Creativity

- Contributes to Better Handwriting

- Color Awareness, Recognition and Discernment

- Improved Focus and Hand to Eye Coordination

- Boundaries, Structure and Spacial Awareness

- Improved Confidence and Self Esteem

- Self-Expression

- Therapy and Stress Relief

- Focus

A coloring book (or colouring book, or colouring page) is a type of book containing line art to which a reader may add color using crayons, colored pencils, marker pens, paint or other artistic media. Traditional coloring books and coloring pages are printed on paper or card. Some coloring books have perforated edges so their pages can be removed from the books and used as individual sheets. Others may include a story line and so are intended to be left intact. Today many children's coloring books feature popular cartoon characters. They are often used as promotional materials for animated motion pictures. Coloring books may also incorporate other activities such as connect the dots, mazes and other puzzles. Some coloring books also incorporate the use of stickers

Coloring books are widely used in schooling for young children for various reasons. For example, children are often more interested in coloring books rather than using other learning methods; pictures may also be more memorable than simply words.

As a predominantly non-verbal medium, coloring books have also seen wide applications in education where a target group does not speak and understand the primary language of instruction or communication. Examples of this include the use of coloring books in Guatemala to teach children about hieroglyphs and Mayan artist patterns,and the production of coloring books to educate the children of farm workers about the pathway by which agricultural pesticides are transferred from work to home. Coloring books are also said to help to motivate students' understanding of concepts that they would otherwise be uninterested in.

Beginning in 2015 coloring books for adults began increasing in popularity. In April of that year two such coloring books became the top sellers at Amazon.

By November it was reported by Amazon.ca that the books were a top wished for item with 9 out of the top ten consisting of such books. Also that month Crayola began offering their own line of adult coloring books.

Adult coloring books are increasingly being offered digitally, via ebooks, digital apps, and coloring pages that can be colored online or downloaded. Contributing to the popularity of e-coloring books are their de-stressing, relaxation effects and the fact that users' work-products can be saved and shared. Writing for the Washington Post, Dominic Bulsuto theorized that the trend of digital purchasing helped the spread of the genre, noting that the relative anonymous nature of the act allowed customers to feel more secure perusing books they would be embarrassed to buy in real life.