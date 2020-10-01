1. Are you still worried that the comet and Wang Xing people are not willing to be close to you? Instantly transform your voice into cat and dog language to get the attention of cats and dogs.

2, through the sampling of a variety of cats and dogs, even the most tempered, most temperate cat, the cat language dog translator can also touch it.

3. The human cat language communication translator will actually perform audio analysis on your voice (really) and repeat the cat and dog calls based on your input.

4. The human cat language communication interpreter will actually perform audio analysis on the sounds of cats and dogs (really), and predict the meaning that cats and dogs want to express, and translate adult language.

Come and experience the language world of animals together! Break the zero barriers to communication! Download the animal language translator now, and today you will be closer to your little pet~~~