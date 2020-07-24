Doctors Office by American Medical Centers provides 24/7 direct physician and specialist video and chat consultations.

About American Medical Centers:

American Medical Centers is a premium regional health provider network operating clinic and assistance offices in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

AMC is the longest-serving and the most trusted health provider among global insurances in the region, with 200 dedicated healthcare professionals delivering 24/7 primary and acute care services, with access to all medical specialties.

We are committed to compassionate healthcare, seeking the very best patient experience and outcomes through affordable health plans, personal physician choices, direct insurance billing, and more.

Doctors Office and AMC Clinics provide the following services:

- FAMILY HEALTH

- WOMENS HEALTH

- CHILDRENS HEALTH

- 24/7 ACUTE AND URGENT CARE

- DIAGNOSTIC AND LABORATORY SERVICES

- EMERGENCY SERVICES AND EVACUATION

- FUNCTIONAL HEALTH SERVICES

- PRE-EMPLOYMENT AND PRE-TRAVEL EXAMS

Doctors Office by AMC Key Services:

Instant connection with qualified physician

List of doctors with available schedule

Video, audio, and chat communication

Booking in-clinic appointment directly from the app

Premium Individual and Corporate online memberships

How is Doctors Office by AMC different?

Personalized and Comprehensive including 24/7 Family Doctors and Specialist Consultations

High quality services at an affordable FFS or membership price

Seamless and direct clinic referral coordination in your region

Doctors Office benefits:

Reduced time spent on medical leave

Accessible care, anywhere, anytime

Promotes employee health and saves on direct clinic fees

Exclusive access to webinars on Healthy Lifestyle, e-newsletters, and special events

Conditions that can be treated:

Cold and flu

Asthma

Rashes

Cough

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Cuts and lacerations

Mental Health issues

And many others!

Our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone; to promote a patient-driven care model without compromise, one patient at a time.

