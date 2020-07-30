Doctors Diary is a data-driven Electronic Health Record (EHR) application for doctors, clinics, and hospitals to document diseases, diagnosis, and prescriptions. A cloud-based platform that is pushing the paradigm of prescriptive to preventive healthcare, it promises One Patient One Record to each individual. In addition, it also tackles various challenges with existing EHR applications. Present EHR solutions are struggling with Interoperability, Multi-Specialty, Simple Clinical Workflow, Intuitive Interface, and Standardized Language.