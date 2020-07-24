This App will be used by patient to make an appointment for the Off hour clinic(4pm-7pm), in JDWNR Hospital in Thimphu. The appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor and the time will be allocated by the hospital receptionist.

It used by people to make an appointment for the Off hour clinic (4pm-7pm), in JDWNRH. The appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor and the SMS notification will be send to the patient once the appointment gets confirmed along with the appointment time .

The purpose of the appointment app is to reduce waiting time in hospital.

Appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor. Patient can track the status (Approved/Not approved) of appointment and also status can be notified through SMS. Service rate chart provides the price of the services that can be availed during off hour clinic.

This app was developed by G2C Office under the Prime Ministers Office of Bhutan in collaboration with JDWNR Hospital, In pursuit of Improving Public Service Delivery.

JDWNR Hospital

Thimphu, Bhutan

Phone: +975-2-332496/322497

www.jdwnrh.gov.bt