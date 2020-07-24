Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Doctor's Appointment for iOS

By G2C Office, Royal Government of Bhutan Free

Developer's Description

By G2C Office, Royal Government of Bhutan

This App will be used by patient to make an appointment for the Off hour clinic(4pm-7pm), in JDWNR Hospital in Thimphu. The appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor and the time will be allocated by the hospital receptionist.

It used by people to make an appointment for the Off hour clinic (4pm-7pm), in JDWNRH. The appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor and the SMS notification will be send to the patient once the appointment gets confirmed along with the appointment time .

The purpose of the appointment app is to reduce waiting time in hospital.

Appointment can be made based on their choice of doctor. Patient can track the status (Approved/Not approved) of appointment and also status can be notified through SMS. Service rate chart provides the price of the services that can be availed during off hour clinic.

This app was developed by G2C Office under the Prime Ministers Office of Bhutan in collaboration with JDWNR Hospital, In pursuit of Improving Public Service Delivery.

JDWNR Hospital

Thimphu, Bhutan

Phone: +975-2-332496/322497

www.jdwnrh.gov.bt

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020
Version 3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now