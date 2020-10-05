Doctor Dekhao App enables you to connect with licensed doctors and, receive consultations through video calling 24/7 from anywhere. No more need to travel long-distance or wait several hours in the queue to see a doctor. Doctor Dekhao, with its innovative solution, has extended the reach and accessibility of quality healthcare services to all citizens of Bangladesh. From primary healthcare advice to specialists' consultation, e-prescription to Electronic Health Record, you can meet all your healthcare needs on Doctor Dekhao.

VIDEO-CONSULT WITH LICENSED DOCTORS

Now you can consult with a registered doctor via video call within minutes from anywhere, anytime. For common health conditions like flu, fever, headaches, diarrhoea, common allergies, skin conditions, etc. you can consult with our experienced General Practitioners (MBBS). For chronic health conditions, you can get consultations from specialist doctors as well.

How to get a consultation?

-Download Doctor Dekhao App and create an account

-You can choose Next Available Doctor or book an appointment at a later suitable time

-At the appointment time connect with the doctor via in-app video call and receive e-prescription after consultation.

RECEIVE E-PRESCRIPTION AND MEDICINE REMINDER

You will receive a digital prescription after consultation in the prescription section of the app. E-prescriptions stored in the app according to dates and you can download them easily. The app Auto-syncs e-prescriptions with medicine reminder, and give reminder every-time so that you do not miss a single dose.

PREPARE ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD

Now you can save all of your health-related data on one platform. You can save and update your personal and family medical history in the profile section. You can also upload the digital copy of your Medical Test Results and reserve them in the app for doctor inspection. Furthermore, you can find all your digital prescriptions in a single list according to date. So, you will be relieved from the tension of losing any reports or prescriptions and, doctors will get a comprehensive overview of your medical history.

Features of the app:

- Video consultation with Registered Doctors

- Specialist Doctors consultation via video call

- Receive e-prescription

- Upload medical history

- Upload medical test reports

- Get medicine reminder

- Buy health packages

- Add beneficiaries such as family members or friends

- View appointment details and history

