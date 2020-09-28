Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app is a reference for all methods applicable on pySpark RDDs (pySpark is a python module for Apache Spark). The data is taken from the official docs.
Key features:
Material Design
Method List and description for each method
Smooth UI, easy to read
Optimized for Tablets
Documentation License:
Copyright 2015 Nikhil Bhale
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.