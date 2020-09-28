Join or Sign In

Docs for pyspark.RDD for Android

Developer's Description

This app is a reference for all methods applicable on pySpark RDDs (pySpark is a python module for Apache Spark). The data is taken from the official docs.

Key features:

Material Design

Method List and description for each method

Smooth UI, easy to read

Optimized for Tablets

Documentation License:

Copyright 2015 Nikhil Bhale

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

limitations under the License.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
