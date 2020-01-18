Flesh out fully equiped Npc's in just a few seconds!!!!

The user sets Race,Class,Level,Stats and Items option.

The application saves computing time,

and becomes an invaluable tool for Npc creation.

Monster Templates.

Multiclass Functionality.

25 class options!!

43 races included!!!

Choose Npc stats and items or set default values

for faster generation.

Calculation of all class and cross-class skills including

ability modifier,ranks,racial extras,class extras,synergies.

Items,default stats and feats have been set according to

the DMG 3.5 tables for NPC creation.

Items slots according to Magic Item Compendium.