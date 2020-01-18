X

DnD 3.5 NPC Generator for Android

By SP Software Free

Developer's Description

By SP Software

Flesh out fully equiped Npc's in just a few seconds!!!!

The user sets Race,Class,Level,Stats and Items option.

The application saves computing time,

and becomes an invaluable tool for Npc creation.

Monster Templates.

Multiclass Functionality.

25 class options!!

43 races included!!!

Choose Npc stats and items or set default values

for faster generation.

Calculation of all class and cross-class skills including

ability modifier,ranks,racial extras,class extras,synergies.

Items,default stats and feats have been set according to

the DMG 3.5 tables for NPC creation.

Items slots according to Magic Item Compendium.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping