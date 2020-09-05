Join or Sign In

Dj Miguel Mixx 2.0 for Android

By Durisimo App Store Free

Developer's Description

By Durisimo App Store

Miguel Mixx is a well known international Disc Jockey and a Radio Personality originated in the state of New Jersey. Dj Miguel Mixx created his very own app so you can have his mixes with you on the go AT ALL TIMES! Its absolutely free of charge and it comes loaded with an array of music like Merengue, Salsa, Bachata, House, Reggae, Reggaeton, Dembow, Hip Hop, R&B and More.

Miguel Mixx will keep you turned in on his next events and will make sure you obtain the hottest mixes he has put together for you with in the APP. All mixes and updates are done on a weekly basis. This music app contains an amazing amount of features as we implemented modern tabs that allow the app to virtually interact with your mobile device .

Thank you for your Downloading and we appreciate your comments On Our Message Board. !!

To Obtain Your App: www.durisimoappstore.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

