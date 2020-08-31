Diwali festival is a famous festival celebrating all over word.

Let's play and celebrate the Diwali festival with Diwali Cracker Simulator game.

The festival spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. So light up your festival with diwali special game.

A Simple mind refreshing App with fireworks like flowerpots, chakra, Bomb and rocket.

Features:

- Different types of fireworks, firecrackers, rockets.

- NEW Realistic physics to feel.

