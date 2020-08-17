Join or Sign In

Dist.l for iOS

By BookedOut, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By BookedOut, Inc.

dist.l is a mobile logistics tool powered by the BookedOut by Shiftgig platform for streamlined scheduling on-the-go. dist.l simplifies scheduling events in real-time with immediate confirmation to distributors. The application contains a calendar view of events with live updates driving clear and consistent communication to the field. Allocation management tools allow distributors to track volumes and make informed decisions about resources. Scheduling logic sets parameters that optimize event creation and request approval from agency partners.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.8

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.5.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

