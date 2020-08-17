dist.l is a mobile logistics tool powered by the BookedOut by Shiftgig platform for streamlined scheduling on-the-go. dist.l simplifies scheduling events in real-time with immediate confirmation to distributors. The application contains a calendar view of events with live updates driving clear and consistent communication to the field. Allocation management tools allow distributors to track volumes and make informed decisions about resources. Scheduling logic sets parameters that optimize event creation and request approval from agency partners.