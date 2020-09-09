Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary Offline for Android

By learning applications Free

Developer's Description

By learning applications

This is a Medical Dictionary hand book can act as a clinical advisor for self diagnosis and can also be used to look up symptoms, diseases and treatment.

Medical Diseases Dictionary is a complete offline application with a list of medical disorders and diseases and their symptoms, causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment information.

Medical Disorders and Diseases Dictionary Guide can serve as a medical consultant for self-diagnosis and can be used to look for symptoms. Glossary containing medical reference book and all medical terms and abbreviations.

Disorders & Diseases Dictionary OFFLINE - Medical App Features:

- OFFLINE - It works offline and No active internet connection required;

- Detailed description of all medical Disorders and diseases;

* Definition

* Symptoms

* Causes

* Risk factors

* Complications

* Prevention

* Diagnosis

* Treatments and Drugs

* Lifestyle and Home remedies

* When to see a doctor

* preparing for your appointment

- Make it easy to diagnose the disease with the search option;

- Favorites List - You can bookmark a disease item into your favorites by clicking on the "Heart" icon;

- History - See what diseases and disorders you read last;

- Manage Bookmarks and History - You can edit or clear your bookmarks and history lists;

- Medical practitioner desk reference;

- Free Pocket Guide for Nurses;

- Emergency Guide;

- Share all information with medical disorders and illnesses with friends or family;

Who can use this medical dictionary:

Healthcare professionals, Pharmaceuticals, Physicians, Hospital nurses, Medical students, Nursing professionals, Pharmacy, Physician assistants and for Students who work in clinical practice & dispensary.

DISCLAIMER:

App content is for pocket reference and educational purposes only. Please consult the doctor before using any of the information contained in this application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now