This is a Medical Dictionary hand book can act as a clinical advisor for self diagnosis and can also be used to look up symptoms, diseases and treatment.
Medical Diseases Dictionary is a complete offline application with a list of medical disorders and diseases and their symptoms, causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment information.
Medical Disorders and Diseases Dictionary Guide can serve as a medical consultant for self-diagnosis and can be used to look for symptoms. Glossary containing medical reference book and all medical terms and abbreviations.
Disorders & Diseases Dictionary OFFLINE - Medical App Features:
- OFFLINE - It works offline and No active internet connection required;
- Detailed description of all medical Disorders and diseases;
* Definition
* Symptoms
* Causes
* Risk factors
* Complications
* Prevention
* Diagnosis
* Treatments and Drugs
* Lifestyle and Home remedies
* When to see a doctor
* preparing for your appointment
- Make it easy to diagnose the disease with the search option;
- Favorites List - You can bookmark a disease item into your favorites by clicking on the "Heart" icon;
- History - See what diseases and disorders you read last;
- Manage Bookmarks and History - You can edit or clear your bookmarks and history lists;
- Medical practitioner desk reference;
- Free Pocket Guide for Nurses;
- Emergency Guide;
- Share all information with medical disorders and illnesses with friends or family;
Who can use this medical dictionary:
Healthcare professionals, Pharmaceuticals, Physicians, Hospital nurses, Medical students, Nursing professionals, Pharmacy, Physician assistants and for Students who work in clinical practice & dispensary.
DISCLAIMER:
App content is for pocket reference and educational purposes only. Please consult the doctor before using any of the information contained in this application.