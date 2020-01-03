Diseases Dictionary Offline is complete OFFLINE and FREE app containing list of Medical disorders & diseases that provides all information about symptoms, disorder and treatment and many medical terminology.

This is a Medical Dictionary hand book can act as a clinical advisor for self diagnosis and can also be used to look up symptoms, diseases and treatment. Medical dictionary free download is like a FREE Doctor at home for common diseases and treatment codes.

Optimized for TABLET devices.

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary App Features:

1. Detailed description of all major medical conditions and diseases:

- Definition;

- Symptoms;

- Causes;

- Risk factors;

- Complications;

- Preparing for your appointment;

- Tests and diagnosis;

- Treatments and drugs;

- Lifestyle and home remedies

2. Easily find needed disease with instant search.

4. Favorites list you are able to bookmark the Disease item to your favorites list by clicking on the star icon.

6.This application totally free for all people, Medical Student, Doctor, Nurse, Medical College or University Student, Medical Executive, Dispencery owner,

Support language: English, Deutsch, Portugus, Franais, Espaol, P, Bahasa Indonesia.

Who can use this dictionary:

Healthcare professionals, pharmaceuticals, physicians, hospital nurses, medical students, nursing professionals, pharmacy, physician assistants and for students who work in clinical practice & dispensary.

ShortCode: Insurance, Loans, Credit, Donate, Call Trading, Software, Recovery, Mortgage, Attorney, Lawyer, Degree, Hosting, Claim, Conference, Gas, Electricity, Treatment, Cord, Blood

Who can use this dictionary:

Healthcare professionals, pharmaceuticals, physicians, hospital nurses, medical students, nursing professionals, pharmacy, physician assistants and for students who work in clinical practice & dispensary.

Note: Drugs Medical Dictionary A-Z, Medical Dictionary by Farlex, Oxford Medical Dictionary, Medical Dictionary Offline, Diseases Dictionary Medical, Offline Medical Dictionary, Diseases Dictionary (FREE), Dorlands Medical Dictionary, Offline Medical Wikipedia, Medical Drug Dictionary, Medical Dictionary Free 2017, Medical Dictionary Free 2018, Medical Dictionary by Farlex, Medical Dictionary Free & Offline - Diseases, Medical Terminology Offline 2018, Medical Dictionary Offline 2018, Medical Dictionary 2018, Medical Terms, Medical College, Doctor Dictionary,Free Medical Dictionary,Medical Terminology,Doctors Terms, Medical College dictionary,Drug Dictionary,Drug, Medical

This Dictionary Application available in many countries As

- The United Kingdom

- United State (USA-America)

- Bangladesh

- Pakistan

- Russia

- China

- Japan

- Germany

- Ukraine

- India

- Finland

- Sweden

- Austria

- Belgium

- The Czech Republic

- Denmark

- Estonia

- France

- Greece

- Hungary

- Iceland

- Italy

- Latvia

- Liechtenstein

- Lithuania

- Luxembourg

- Malta

- The Netherlands

- Norway

- Poland

- Portugal

- Slovakia

- Slovenia

- Spain

- Sweden

- Switzerland

Pharmaceutical Dictionary, Pharmacist, Doctor, Pharma Dictionary, Diseases, Disease Dictionary, Disease and Treatment, Disease Hand Book,

Disease Condition,

Medicine for all Disease,

Treatment of all Diseases,

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary

Diseases Treatments Dictionary

Medical Disease Dictionary

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary Offline

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary - Medical offfline

Disorder & Diseases Dictionary

All Blood Disease and Treatment

Disease Symptoms Matcher

Mental Disorders

Diseases Dictionary Medical

Diseases and Disorders Guide

Skin Disease And Treatment

All Skin Diseases and Treatment- A to Z

Dictionary Diseases&Disorders

Disease & Treatment

Disease Disorders Dictionary

Disease Info

Pharmacy & Disease Dictionary - Medical Treatment

Skin Diseases & Treatment

Diseases Dictionary (FREE)

Mental disorders

Stomach Diseases & Treatment

Treatment of skin diseases