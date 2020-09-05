DISK & STORAGE ANALYZER [PRO] displays information on sdcard, usb devices, external and internal storage in a simple and clear graphical form (infographics). NO ADS, NO VIRUSES.

It's the MOST ADVANCED and INTERACTIVE DISK SPACE VISUALIZATION on Google Play.

Finds lost cache files. It helps me to free up disk space by quickly finding and deleting big files.

This application is an essential addition to any file browser. it is very simple and convenient tool to search for files by size.

VISUALIZATION

Folders and Files are represented as a Sunburst chart and sorted by their size.

entral chart sector is a current directory. Its represented by a circle. The rest of the sector is the subfolders and files. Click on the sector and we go deeper. Application draws nested levels with a head of previously selected sector.

Disk & Storage Analyzer [PRO] displays mount points as a pie chart with a free and available space and the distribution of files by category (documents, images, videos, music, etc.) and extensions (for example, the distribution of the Music has subcategory mp3, wma, ogg, etc.)

Data on available storages taken from mount points of the vold.fstab file.

STRONG SEARCH CAPABILITIES

All contents of the device is indexed at run. Full drive search can be done in a second. Founded files are displayed on the Quick Search page after entering a search query.

FINDING BIG FILES EASILY

Global Top Ten largest files mode is available. Using this application you can easily clean up device and free a lot of space.

INTUITIVE USER INTERFACE

User-friendly interface allows you quickly switch between modes and pages. Like Google Play application My Device Storage Analyser uses view pager.

Context Action Mode is now available for selected sectors (only for Anroid API 3.0 and higher). It's very simple to select files and perform operations on it.

You have the following pages in the application:

FILE CATEGORIES. All files in internal and external storage, SD card or USB device are presented in a structured way:

By category (documents, videos, music, etc.)

By file size (large, large, medium, etc.).

By file date (today and yesterday, earlier this week, last week, earlier this month and etc)

MY STORAGES page displays the summary statistics for available storage.

DRIVE USAGE Sunburst is an Intuitive and effective way to display the data on the device. Simply drill-in and you will discover inner data universe.

TOP 10 Files mode shows you where all the free space on the device has disappeared

QUICK SEARCH mode shows the result of search or a content of a chosen category.

Clicking on the file shows context menu with a open or delete the document, discover its properties.

Long click on the category or extension will put contained files to the Quick Search page.

# The application is OPTIMIZED for phones (2.1) and tablets (3.0 and above).

# Application is still in development, so there may be unexpected force closes. Better FEEDBACK than low rating. Thank you!

Try free version DISK & STORAGE ANALYZER first.