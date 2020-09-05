You have erased your images by mistake?

You want disk data recovery?

You want to recover the erased images again?

You have accidentally deleted important photos but there is no way to recover them?

Do not worry

Disk Photo Recovery & Restore is disk digger gives you free scanning capabilities, and you can view photos and restore them for free.

Why do not you try to use this application to recover your deleted photos for free, You may be able to recover your deleted photos and other files!

How Use Disk Photo Recovery & Restore :

1- Splash Screen

2- (Menu) Click Start

3- (Scan Activity) Click SCAN

4- Choose Photos That You Want To Recovery

5- Click on (RECOVERY PHOTOS)

6- Recovering Is Successful

Powerful Recovery tool to Scan and Search your internal storage and SD card for deleted images and recover them.

Sometimes you accidentally deleted or lost your photos and then you want to recover them back but unfortunately, the Android operating system is not giving you a facility to undelete your lost pictures.

We are providing an android free data recovery app which will scan and show all the photos currently present on your phone.

You need to find and select the pictures you want to recover back. This app is not a recycle bin so some time it can get back old deleted photos as well.

Simple and useful disk photo recovery

Just open the Disk Photo Recovery & Restore app and wait for the app to scan the entire image, then select the disk digger deleted image to restore and click restore - it will appear right on your device's gallery.

We will be updating a backup of all deleted photos, images, videos, documents, and more in the future!

Note

Photo Recovery can't recover 100% of the deleted photos.

This app may show some photos even if they are not deleted yet.

If the lost data is too old the app may not be able to recover all of it.

The results May vary from device to device and operating system to operating system.

Remark

If the app is similar to some apps, it's just a coincidence

We are don't belong to diskdigger

If there is a similarity, this is just a coincidence

Our Official Privacy Policy

Link https://sites.google.com/view/app-disk-photo-recovery/home

