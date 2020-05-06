X

Diseases & Disorders for Android

By 24Hours $2.99

Developer's Description

By 24Hours

Diseases & Disorders is a medical hand book that provides all information about symptoms, diseases and treatment.

Diseases are arranged alphabetically by their medical term and commonly known names. You can also search them by typing in the name of the disease. The app provides summaries of each disease, descriptions and information on how the condition manifest itself, together with signs and symptoms for early detection.

Diseases & Disorders dictionary - Medical App Features:

1. Offline It wok offline, no active internet connection is required;

2. Detailed description of all major medical conditions and diseases:

- definition;

- symptoms;

- causes;

- risk factors;

- complications;

- preparing for your appointment;

- tests and diagnosis;

- treatments and drugs;

- lifestyle and home remedies

3. Equipped with quick dynamic search function The dictionary will start searching for the words while you type.

4. Voice search.

5. Easy way to share with your friends.

6. Bookmark you are able to bookmark the Disease Terms to your favorites list by clicking on the star icon.

7. Managing Bookmark Lists you are able edit your bookmark lists or clear them.

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
