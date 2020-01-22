Diseases and Disorders: A Nursing Therapeutics Manual

Based on 5th print ed. 250+ diseases & disorders. Primary nursing diagnoses with outcomes & interventions. Patient teaching checklists.

Based on: 5th edition

Author: Marilyn Sawyer Sommers, PhD, RN, FAAN and Ehriel Fannin

Publisher: F. A. Davis Company

ISBN-13: 978-0-8036-3855-6

FULL DESCRIPTION:

Everything you need to know about caring for patientsin one portable "must have" handbook! Clear, but comprehensive discussions of pathophysiology, with rationales in the medications and laboratory sections, explain the scientific basis for the nursing care. Thoroughly revised and updated throughout, the 5th Edition incorporates the latest scientific advances and the practice of nursing today.

Key Features

- Is the only book of its kind to include information on Diagnosis Related Groups (DRGs)!

- Helps readers prioritize interventions by highlighting the primary nursing diagnosis.

- Makes locating pertinent test results quick and easy with Diagnostic Highlights tables.

- Outlines the drugs most commonly used for a disorder, including the dosage, mechanism of action, and rationales for use in Pharmacologic Highlights tables.

- Helps ensure that patients receive all essential information before discharge with patient teaching checklists.

- Includes separate headings for psychosocial issues.

New to this Edition

- REVISED & UPDATED! Must-know information on nearly 250 disorders.

- REVISED & UPDATED! Diagnosis Related Groups (DRGs) coverage for each disorder, including causes, pertinent physical and psychosocial findings, life span considerations, primary nursing diagnoses, and collaborative and independent nursing interventions, plus documentation information on average length of stay and home healthcare guidelines.

- UPDATED! Discussions of gender and life span considerations.

- UPDATED! Information on genetics differences in health and disease conditions based on ethnicity and ancestry.

- UPDATED! Critical, global considerations that reflect the health issues that transcend national borders and the interdependence of countries.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

