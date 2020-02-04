DiscoverEat makes cooking easy. A personalised way to discover thousands of recipes, plan meals, create grocery lists and save time and money, all on a single app. Live a healthier and simpler life by taking the hassle out of food shopping, meal preparation and cooking.

Benefits & Features:

1. Personalised Diet

Specify your dietary requirements, allergies and intolerances and we personalise the way you discover recipes. We support major diets and allergies such as Vegetarian, Vegan, Pescatarian, Paleo, Gluten-free, Dairy-free and Peanut-free.

2. Automatic Shopping Lists

Choose any recipe and serving size, and we create your grocery list automatically. You can also add any extra items to your list. We also partner with online grocers (e.g. AmazonFresh) making it easy to get your shopping list delivered to your door.

3. Discover 300,000+ Recipes

Discovering recipes has never been so easy. Eliminate the need to think what to eat. Get inspired by finding a wide variety of recipes. Save your favourites with a tap of a button and access them in your own cookbook.

4. Save Money and Reduce Waste

We provide price estimates per recipe helping you choose those that fit your budget needs. Our intelligent meal plans help reduce food waste by aggregating ingredients in your shopping list.

5. Simple Cooking Steps

Prepare meals quickly with our step-by-step cooking instructions.

6. Nutrition

Every DiscoverEat meal contains a comprehensive list of nutritional information making it easier to keep track of your nutritional goals.

7. Flexibility

DiscoverEat doesnt believe in subscriptions that tie you down. Enjoy all features of the app completely free! (P.S. No annoying ads too).