X

Disco Music 80's for Android

By GodSpace Free

Developer's Description

By GodSpace

Are you looking for disco music from the 80's?

No problem

Here we bring you the best with Disco Music 80's

Why is it important to download our Disco Music 80's application?

The reason is this:

It is ideal to accompany you at all times and you can listen to the best disco music of the 80's anywhere and at any time.

In addition, you can share the application on your favorite social networks.

The radios that you find in our mobile application are the following:

Disco Nights 70s

80s forever Young

STAR 80

1.FM - Disco Ball 70's-80's Radio

80s80s Italo Disco

RMI - Euro Disco

RMF 80s Disco

If you liked the application, do not forget to give it a 5 Star Rating, so we can continue improving it.

Download the Disco Music 80's application, with good music that accompanies you and brightens your activities at all times.

Download it right now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping