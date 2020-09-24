Join or Sign In

DisArt NOW: SiTE:LAB for iOS

By Erik Loehfelm Free

Developer's Description

ABOUT DISART NOW

DisArt NOW is one of the first apps solely dedicated to Disability Arts and Culture. Get information on all DisArt programming, including DisArt Symposium, DisArt Festival, and other partnered events. Designed to enhance the experience of DisArt programming, DisArt NOW offers content specifically designed for access, offering voiceover ready text, image descriptions, scalable type, flexible layouts, easy-to-use directions, up-to-date news and info, and much more.

DisArt NOW SiTE:LAB is the first app in a series of DisArt NOW experiences that will be available as a companion to DisArt programming! DisArt NOW SiTE:LAB is focused on ArtPrize 2016 and SiTE:LAB's Rumsey Street Project.

ABOUT SITE:LAB'S RUMSEY STREET PROJECT

For ArtPrize 2016, SiTE:LAB returns to Rumsey Street, with EVERYTHING IS TRANSFORMED, an exhibition of large-scale site-specific projects responding to the vacant structures on the property. Special weekend programming includes live music and other performances on Friday and Saturday nights, food and beverages for purchase, artist talks on Sundays (in English and Spanish), and Elevate, a DisArt Fashion Show, which will be presented on Saturday September 24, 2016.

SiTE:LAB is a nomadic all-volunteer arts organization that has organized over 20 temporary site-specific art projects, usually in underutilized downtown buildings in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.A. Previous projects have used locations as diverse as an abandoned natural history museum, a nature preserve, vacant commercial buildings, and most recently, a once-grand downtown hotel.

For 2015 and 2016, SiTE:LAB has been presented with a unique opportunity for its most ambitious project to date. Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, Michigan has offered SiTE:LAB the use of nearly three acres of land in Grand Rapids' Roosevelt Park neighborhood. The plan is to turn the land and existing structures into a temporary art center and residency until Habitat begins its redevelopment of the properties starting in 2017.

This will be a community based project, working with the City of Grand Rapids, Habitat for Humanity, community partners and local groups as well as local schools and universities. The SiTE:LAB team is excited to work with, and highlight the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.01

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
