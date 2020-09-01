Join or Sign In

Direnc.net - Elektronik Market for iOS

By Int-el International Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi Free

Developer's Description

By Int-el International Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

* Direnc.net - Electronics Store

* Electronic Component and Robotics Products are now close up.

* You can accelerate, enlarge, and relax the mobile application.

* Fast login with your Google or Facebook account.

* After you sign in, your session will remain open. Your products can be easily collected in the basket.

* Once you have defined your shopping information, your orders are completed as soon as possible.

* You can follow the mobile application which allows you to prepare your orders very comfortably and in detail.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
