Whenever you buy a new mobile phone you will need to move your contacts and files to your new device, this task will be harder and if you do it manually especially if you have large number of contacts, photos, and videos. The only solution to save your time and accurately transfer your mobile phone content to the new phone is to use Transfer Contacts/Files app.

Direct Transfer Contacts/Files is the easiest way to get all of your contacts, photos, and videos to the new mobile no matter if it's iPhone or Android this app is cross platform. The transfer is very easy.

Why Direct Transfer Contacts/Files:

- No complicated network or Wifi connection requirements

- Reliable transfers that can be resumed later in case it was interrupted or failed

- File Transfer (Photos/Videos Transfer) gives you ability to transfer selected files only

- No upper limit for files sizes or number of contacts for unlocked version

- Optimized for ease of use and short self explaining UI

In case of any issue please contact the Developer directly using "Contact Developer" on this page