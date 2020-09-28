Join or Sign In

Direct Deals - Local Coupons & Discounts for Android

DirectPush Local

Direct Deals is a free local savings app. Once you're logged in, you'll be able to see discounts and savings from the businesses around you. Get real-time coupons and discounts sent straight to your phone.

No need to clip the coupon. Simply claim the offer and show your phone when you check out at the business.

Get local coupons and discounts from places like Restaurants, Home Services, Beauty & Fashion, Healthcare and More!

As your location changes, Direct Deals automatically updates it's listings to show you coupons and discounts relevant to where you are, so you'll always be able to find something close to where you are.

Some offers are sent via notification to your device. If you don't want to receive notifications, or if you are getting too many, you can update your notification settings in your profile.

We're constantly adding new offers and deals to our app, and some offers are only available to certain locations, so as you move around in your day to day life, be sure to check often to see if there is something new around you.

What's new in version 3.2

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 3.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
