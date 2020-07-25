Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dinosaur Survival Hunting:Dino for iOS

By Nguyen Tai Phung Free

Developer's Description

By Nguyen Tai Phung

Dinosaur Survival Hunting:Dino Attack is the best idea of dinosaur hunting game. Our Jurassic rain forest hunting is about hunt down the huge scary dinosaurs. The monster trex dinosaurs have spread terror out in this rain forest near human community.

Game Features

Different exciting Levels and deadly Missions

Various realistic dinosaurs

Intriguing and beautiful environments

HD quality audio and sound effects

Smooth and easy controls

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now