Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Dinosaur Survival Hunting:Dino Attack is the best idea of dinosaur hunting game. Our Jurassic rain forest hunting is about hunt down the huge scary dinosaurs. The monster trex dinosaurs have spread terror out in this rain forest near human community.
Game Features
Different exciting Levels and deadly Missions
Various realistic dinosaurs
Intriguing and beautiful environments
HD quality audio and sound effects
Smooth and easy controls