VR Scary Dinosaurs is a first person shooter free virtual reality game for google cardboard. A world of Dinosaurs where no rules apply, the only rule that exists is to kill or get killed. This is an addictive game that will take you to the world of Jurassic Park. You have to show your survival skills in order to survive these monsters. Now you can enjoy this game in AR Augmented Reality and in 3D without VR or AR Headset too.

Features

- Works with Google Cardboard Headsets

- Amazing Experience in Augmented Reality

- Free Game

- Scary and seems real

- Amazing Experience in Virtual Reality

- Amazing 3D graphics

- Scary Velociraptor Monsters