Dinosaur robot is very popular among children nowadays. The most coolest skill of this dinosaur is to deform into a car. If you also like it, today in our brand new game, you will have the opportunity to assemble one excellent dinosaur robot. Firstly, come to assemble the central body part of the dinosaur robot. We will show you every part of the dinosaur, you just need to follow our instructions to install each part one by one. After this step, you need to use the same methods to assemble the legs parts, head parts and tail parts step by step. At last, you can come to fix the weapon parts of the dinosaur robot. After installation of the robot , you can show us every skill of the dinosaur. The dinosaur has some basic skills like jump, retreat, go forwarder and get down. It can also spit fire and laser to attack its opposite side. Moreover, it can also emit light wave. Every skill of the dinosaur is very gorgeous. Have fun.

Features:

1. Assemble every part of the dinosaur robot

2. the dinosaur is to transform into a car.

3. Show us the skills of the dinosaur one by one

How to play:

1. Assemble the central part of the dinosaur robot

2. Use the same methods to fix legs,heads and tail parts of the dinosaur

3. Come to install the weapons parts carefully

4. Show us the basic skills of the dinosaur

5. Use the dinosaurs weapon to show us its excellent skill one by one