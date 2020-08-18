Join or Sign In

Dinosaur Pets | Hungry Dino Jurassic Evolution Age for iOS

By Fernando Baro Free

By Fernando Baro

We like to introduce you Dino Zor Jurassic world! Fight for the domination of your city against monsters!

The whole dinosaur community in Miami is under threat! Monsters of every kind have arised and are fighting against dinosaurs for the control of the city.

For years, dinosaurs were the rulers of Miami. It was their paradise: the entire city was at their disposal. They could live freely and fear no danger. But those Jurassic years are gone. Now few dinosaurs can tell you the story of better times.

Help the dinosaurs to fight against every monster in the city! In this Dino Zor world, the power and the dominance are measured by the speed, that is, the faster you run a race, the more power you have. In other words, for your survival you will need to run very fast to show off to the monsters that will think twice getting in to a fight with you.

So, pick up your favourite and fearsome dinosaur and lets the race begin!

- Play this funny game with four different dinosaurs. Each one has different skills, check them all!

- Test your racing skills in this races against all type of monsters

- This is an infinite race to improve your dodge skills in the city of Miami with a dinosaur

- Cool graphics and landscape

- Easy mobile controls in this animal races

- Wide range of monster enemies

- Avoid every animal fight to stay alive as long as possible in this game full of action!

- Appropriate for children and adults who enjoy monster games

Like this game? Post a review so we can continue creating games for you!

Twitter: @Oscarminigames

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OscarMiniGames

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
