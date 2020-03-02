X

Dinosaur Farm - Tractor & Truck Games for Kids for iOS

By Yateland Free

Developer's Description

By Yateland

Help your friends on the farm! Choose your tractor, add the right attachment and head to the field to plow. Kids can choose from different seeds, plant their crops and watch them grow. No more time to rest by the pond, go get the plane, its time to fertilize and apply safe and environmentally friendly products so our plants dont have pesky bugs.

See the farm animals run and play as you drive farm equipment to the fields to tend your crops until they are ready to harvest! Check out 4 different scenes through various weather changes, and choose from and build farm equipment and small aircraft for crop dusting, sight-seeing, and more.

Over 30 interactive animations will interest your preschool children, ages 2-5. No third party ads to interrupt play.

Parents, use this game as a teaching tool to discuss where our food, plants and flowers come from.

Features:

Play 4 farm machines

Filled with interesting animations and surprises

Recommended for young children, 2-5 years old

No third-party ads

Children love it and parents trust this Yateland designer's vision!

