Dinos Jigsaw is a fun way of developing visual perception skills, spatial perception skills, and fine motor skills. Dinos Jigsaw is designed for children aged 2+

HOW TO PLAY: Each board displays on its right side several parts of an image. The goal of the game is to assemble the image by dragging the parts into their correct places in the drawing located on the left.

This game is one of a series of educational games for kids by MyFirstApp.com. We believe that learning, playing, exploring and experimenting is what children do best. Children are fascinated with the wonderful, exciting world around them. With the touch pads revolution a whole new world of games is evolving - opening new horizons for the very young. Thus, young children can now enjoy colorful, exciting new games, helping them acquire new cognitive and fine motor skills. MyFirstApp.com helps bringing this new and enriching world to the curious little fingers of young children.