Dive into the world of prehistoric times with dinosaurs nearby. Play in Survive or Creative worlds full of danger. You can fight against wild reptiles in the sandbox cube world or construct giant buildings next to them. Anyway, dinosaurs will surround you.

Plunge into a world full of danger. Walk around, discover and build your own world.

You can find many different reptiles in the world inhabited by predators of ancient times. Try to become a predator yourself.

Collect resources to be ready for any situation, create different buildings and weapons, explore the world and fight against wild prehistoric animals. Choose will become your food and avoid becoming a victim. Try to survive in this madness!

You have to look around because predators are watching you. Start your journey into the cube world of dinosaurs and try to stay on the top of the food chain.

Features:

- Face many different dinosaurs.

- Be survival and creative in dangerous conditions.

- Craft different items, weapons and armor.

- Use game shop and daily bonuses in coins.

- Many types of construction blocks.

- Changing the daytime

- Play from first and third person view