Dine combines food ordering, loyalty points, chat rooms, news and offers from your favourite restaurant all in one app. We even made food ordering different than the usual. You can Pre order for dine in purposes so that your order can be ready for you on a pre-booked table at a time of your choice or ready for you at the restaurant counter for pick up. Even better you can order from your own mobile phone or computer at the restaurant, as if having your own personal waiter on your phone. No more waiting time, no more frustrations, and less chances of any mistakes.

Key Features:

Pre Order : Have your order ready for you before you arrive whether for dine in or pick up. If its dine in the restaurant will have a table booked for you with the order ready on it. If its pick up it will be ready for you at the counter.

Order: Select the restaurant, choose your table number and place your order directly from your mobile phone or computer. No need to wait for anyone.

Delivery: Get your order delivered to your office or home.

Points: Earn Points and redeem them for orders at the same restaurant

Chat: Make new friends or chat with your buddies in the restaurant chat room

Announcements & Promotions: Be the first to hear about the latest news and promotions directly from your favourite restaurants that you have ordered from. All restaurants have access to a platform that allows them to directly push notifications to your app.