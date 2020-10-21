Dina's on Kirkintilloch Road in Glasgow serves Indian and fast food dishes. Also offering Pizzas, Kebabs, Burgers, Calzones and other fast food dishes so there's something for all taste buds. In fact, you can feed the whole family under one roof with the large variety at Dina's. If you fancy an Indian meal why not go for the Biryani or a Bhuna perhaps or maybe a Chicken Tikka Madras. Take a look at the Sundries and Starters and have one of these dishes as an accompaniment to your meal. Then finish with a soft drink to wash all this food down with. Along with Dina's, we hope you enjoy your takeaway and would love to see your custom again!

Special features:

- Online Booking

- Fan Wall

- Discounts & deals page