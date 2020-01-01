Move your fingers, release stress, relieve emotions. I am your fun partner for decompression and relaxation. I will accompany you through the stress release process of work, life, marriage and other important life processes. Let you regroup and raise your head and confidently greet you. new life!

"Digital Painting" is a painting coloring game suitable for people of different ages. Through the game, the users who are in anxiety, stressful mountains release their emotions, the colorful secret garden-like paintings, and the selection of the modern world. Post-modern, as well as a series of pictures of the Chinese style, you can fill in the colors you like by tapping the numbers in the picture area, enjoy the peace and beauty at the moment, and immerse yourself in the collision spark of imagination and creativity. In this moment, you seem to have returned to childhood and retrieve the innocence and happiness of your long lost child!

Game Features:

Decompression artifact! Recover your innocence!

Massive pictures

There are a lot of exquisite and artistic pictures for you to choose, plants, animals, mandala, etc., elegant Chinese style, super cute two yuan, humanistic art, just a little click, you can open Your dream garden art creation!

easy to use

Zero-based drawing, you don't need the talents and skills of master painting, you can also create your own unique paintings, just click on the color block area corresponding to the digital logo in the picture, no age limit, adult children will like it. This simple operation draws the joy of masterpieces!

Featured topics are not updated regularly

A new picture featuring the theme of the festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day, Spring Festival, there is always a suitable for you. The characteristic Chinese style, super cute second-element theme, satisfying your pursuit of all good things, giving you different wonderful things every day!

Whenever you want to play, you can play

Unfinished paintings can be temporarily maintained. When you have time, such as commuting to and from the subway, you can reopen the work on the bus again. Playing 10 minutes before going to bed is also a good way to relieve stress and help you get rid of the day. Exhausted, quickly fall asleep.

Happy sharing

Share it to your social network with one click and show your artistic creation to your loved ones. Happy X sharing is not just double happiness! Your artistic talent can be motivated, come and open your source of happiness!