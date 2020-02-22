X

Digital Multimeter/Oscilloscope Free for Android

This Digital Multimeter/Oscilloscope help you to

measure:

1 - Volts

2 - Ohms

3 - Temperature

4 - The light (lx)

5 - Frequency

6 - Amplitude

7 - Oscilloscope included

8 - Sound Generator sine/square wave 0Hz - 20000Hz included(in version pro)

9 - Color code resistance calculator

10 - Save measuring data!!

11 - Added capacitance meter from 1nF to 10000 mF

12 - Inductance meter!

It's easy to build, you just need:

1 -A arduino uno or nano

2 - Bluetooth module(HC-05 or HC-06)

3 - Temperature sensor(TMP36)

4 - Some resistances.

And for Oscilloscope:

1 - A old headphones with 4 pins

2 - Capacitor from 0.1mF to 1mF.

MY WEB PAGE : https://www.neco-desarrollo.es

Please watch video tutorial How to use oscilloscope:

https://youtu.be/ZwNe8yEjjxo

**For build the circuit follow this**

LINK FOR DOWNLOAD SCHEMATIC:

http://neco-desarrollo.es/arduino-multimetro

LINK FOR DOWNLOAD ARDUINO SKETCH HERE:

http://neco-desarrollo.es/arduino-multimetro

MY WEB PAGE:

www.neco-desarrollo.es

Councils to improve the precision:

1 - Check the voltage of 5v pin of arduino after connecting everything, it is the reference voltage to measure ohms when connecting the bluetooth module the voltage drops a bit, it can be in 4.8v, put exact value in the arduino code

2 - The values of the resistances must be precise

2 - You must weld all the connections to avoid parasitic resistances

Multimeter/Oscilloscope try it now!

What's new in version 1.7.3

