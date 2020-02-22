This Digital Multimeter/Oscilloscope help you to
measure:
1 - Volts
2 - Ohms
3 - Temperature
4 - The light (lx)
5 - Frequency
6 - Amplitude
7 - Oscilloscope included
8 - Sound Generator sine/square wave 0Hz - 20000Hz included(in version pro)
9 - Color code resistance calculator
10 - Save measuring data!!
11 - Added capacitance meter from 1nF to 10000 mF
12 - Inductance meter!
It's easy to build, you just need:
1 -A arduino uno or nano
2 - Bluetooth module(HC-05 or HC-06)
3 - Temperature sensor(TMP36)
4 - Some resistances.
And for Oscilloscope:
1 - A old headphones with 4 pins
2 - Capacitor from 0.1mF to 1mF.
MY WEB PAGE : https://www.neco-desarrollo.es
Please watch video tutorial How to use oscilloscope:
https://youtu.be/ZwNe8yEjjxo
**For build the circuit follow this**
LINK FOR DOWNLOAD SCHEMATIC:
http://neco-desarrollo.es/arduino-multimetro
LINK FOR DOWNLOAD ARDUINO SKETCH HERE:
http://neco-desarrollo.es/arduino-multimetro
MY WEB PAGE:
www.neco-desarrollo.es
Councils to improve the precision:
1 - Check the voltage of 5v pin of arduino after connecting everything, it is the reference voltage to measure ohms when connecting the bluetooth module the voltage drops a bit, it can be in 4.8v, put exact value in the arduino code
2 - The values of the resistances must be precise
2 - You must weld all the connections to avoid parasitic resistances
Multimeter/Oscilloscope try it now!
