Digital Circuit & System for Android

By Engineering Hub Free

Developer's Description

By Engineering Hub

Notes,quiz,blog and videos of digital circuit & system for electrical & electronics engineering.it almost cover all important topics which are given below

Chapter 1. Number Systems

1. Numbering Systems & codes

2. Binary arithmetic

3. Boolean algebra

4. Minimization of switching function

5. Prime Implicants

6. Karnaugh Maps

7. Quine-McClusky method

8. Cases with don't care terms

Chapter 2. Logic Gates

1. Introduction to logic gates

2. Universal gate

3. Half adder

4. Full Adder

5. Half Subtractor

6. Full Subtractor

7. Series & parallel addition

8. Binary Coded Decimal adders

9. Carry Lookahead Adders

Chapter 3. Linear wave shaping circuits

1. Linear wave shaping circuits

2. Bistable

3. Monostable & Astable multivibrator

4. Schmitt trigger circuits & Schmitt-Nand gates

5. Logic families

6. Gated flip-flops and gated multivibrator

7. Interfacing between TTL to MOS

Chapter 4. Encoders, Decoders

1. Decoder

2. Encoder

3. Multiplexer

4. Demultiplexer

5. Semiconductor memory

6. Introduction to Shift Registers

7. Counters

8. Synchronous & asynchronous counters

Chapter 5. Analog, Digital converters

1. Digital to analog converter

2. Analog to Digital converters

3. sample & hold circuits

4. V-F converter

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

