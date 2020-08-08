is a turn-based strategy game, made with the famous animation as the background. The game contains all the classic Digimons, and the evolution of each Digimon is all selected by the player, which is convenient for the player Collect all the classic Digimon for battle!

Game features:

1. The attributes of Digimon in the game are mutually restrained. Players can make arrangements according to the attributes of the enemy.

2. The game fully reminds players of their childhood, and makes all players like this game.

3. Only when you really become stronger can you be able to defeat the big villains in every plot without fear of any test.

4. Pay more attention to the use of strategy when playing against players. Only with proper tactics can you easily defeat your opponent.

5. In this digital world, more and more challenges will be brought to everyone, allowing you to experience the fun of strategic and tactical card duel.